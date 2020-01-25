Pace man dies in early morning crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A Pace man is dead following a single vehicle accident.

It happened early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevy Tahoe driven by 28-year old Mason Scott Tobin of Pace, Florida was traveling northbound on Chumuckla Highway north of Willard Norris Road. The Tahoe then veered into the southbound lane, off the roadway and onto the unpaved shoulder. It then ran head-on into a tree after traveling more than 100 feet on the unpaved shoulder.

Tobin was rescued from his vehicle and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to the press release, Tobin was not wearing a seat belt but it is not known if alcohol played a role in the crash.