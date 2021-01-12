Pace man accused of traveling to meet minor for sex

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 23-year-old man accused of traveling from Alabama to meet a minor for sex has been arrested.

John Mason Collins of Pace was charged with attempting to produce child pornography and traveling to meet a minor for sex, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release.

“Between December 17th and January 8th, investigators obtained evidence against Collins for soliciting a minor for sexual encounters and sexual images,” the news release said. “Collins was taken into custody when he showed up to meet with the teen.”

The case was investigated by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit. Collins was also charged with using a computer to solicit a minor, carrying a concealed weapon (handgun), and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

