Pace man accused of sexually assaulting minor he met on Tinder

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man accused of having sex with a minor he met on a dating app was arrested on Tuesday.

Nicholaus James Servedio, 31, was charged with having sex with the minor back in March, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The report says he met the girl on Tinder, a dating app.

Law enforcement became aware of the situation after the girl told deputies she was upset with herself after she had “made a few mistakes recently,” the report said.

The girl told officers she made a Tinder profile and listed her age as 18. She reported to deputies she has had sexual relationships with two men aged 30 or older.

After an investigation, the girl identified Servedio from a photo lineup.

Servedio is charged with sexual assault on a person aged 16 or 17. He denied knowing the girl.

He was released Thursday on a $25,000 bond.

