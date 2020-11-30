P.O. Box service discontinued at Spanish Fort Post Office, new owner sought

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort Post Office is once again in limbo. We first reported last year the owner of this contract location was retiring, meaning the post office would no longer be operating as it had been for many years.

Hazel Farmer, who served as postmaster for the location for 40-plus years, retired in 2019. The new owner, Gregory Saad, owns and manages the shopping center where the post office is located.

However, as of Monday afternoon a USPS representative confirms a new owner is being sought.

WKRG News 5 was told the location will no longer have post office box service.

On Tuesday, post office box customers at this location will receive a letter offering options to continue P.O. Box service at the Daphne Post Office or to their street address.

The current contract in Spanish Fort expires on Jan 15. We’re told when a new owner is found the post office will still stop offering P.O. Boxes at this particular location going forward.

The Spanish Fort Post Office is a contract location. This means it isn’t operated by the United States Postal Service like many others are in Baldwin County.

