Owner says stolen trailer caught on camera in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bold crime reported in Mobile last weekend. John Chapman says he reported a large trailer stolen early Sunday morning on June 16th from a business on Lakeside Drive in Mobile.

Chapman says someone just hooked up the large trailer to their truck and drove it off. He was able to capture video of the truck and trailer traveling down a road in Mobile before 7 am that morning. Chapman says he’s filed a police report and anyone with information is asked to contact them. He says it had furniture belonging to a business client.

Chapman adds the suspect(s) used bolt cutters to cut the brake line as well as the lock on the trailer hitch. He said people at the the business next door found the bolt cutters on the ground.