OWA to kick off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA is celebrating holiday magic Saturday night with its third annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Downtown OWA.

The holiday fun kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with live entertainment throughout the streets of Downtown OWA.

The Christmas fun continues with Santa storytime at 6:45 p.m. the Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in front of the Christmas tree. After that, they’ll light the Christmas tree.

The celebrations continue until 10 p.m. Downtown OWA is free and open to the public.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories