FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – OWA’s first fall festival kicks off this weekend in Foley. The festival opens Saturday in front of OWA, which is situated along the Foley Beach Express.

The fall festival will be open through early November. Activities for all ages are available, including a corn maze, live music, petting zoo, pig races and much more. There will also be vendors and a food truck on-site throughout the event.

For ticket information visit OWA’s website.