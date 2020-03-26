PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The off-ramp from I-110 to Garden Street is currently closed. A large truck overturned, blocking the area. Police are asking commuters to use the Cervantes or Chase Street exit to avoid the area. Alcaniz is also closed from the off-ramp to Gregory.
LATEST STORIES:
- Overturned truck closes I-110 off-ramp near Garden Street
- Providence Hospital asks for donations of protective equipment
- Prichard City Council hosts drive-thru food giveaway
- Diner leaves $10K tip at Florida restaurant
- James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to hospital