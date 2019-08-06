Overlay district on main street in Fairhope discussed

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — City officials discussed the Greeno Road Overlay during a meeting Monday night.

The proposal targets about six miles of Greeno Road, placing properties with certain allowances and restrictions, in addition to the current zoning requirements they have to follow. City officials say the purpose of doing so is to preserve the look and feel of Fairhope.

Some property owners think the city is going too far and restricting their rights.

The full plan for the overlay district is outlined here.

There will be a public hearing about the topic on September 10, 2019. From there, depending on what happens during public comment, the overlay district could go to a council vote in October.

Below is our interview with Buford King, the city’s development services manager, explaining the project.