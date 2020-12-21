Overcoming the stress of the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Christmas approaching, Kari Whatley joins us at WKRG News 5 today to give advice on overcoming the holiday stress.

“It does find yourself getting overwhelmed,” since every day life doesn’t ever stop. By saying, “I get to do this.” Helps relieve some of that stress.

Whatley also said manage your physical state because the body always wins over the mind.

For the full interview with Whatley see the video above.

