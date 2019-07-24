Outrage over video showing officers being doused with buckets of water

NEW YORK CITY (CBS NEWSPATH)– A press conference was held on Tuesday, July 23rd in New York City following the outrage after videos surfaced showing people taking cheap shots at NYPD officers. Water and even buckets were thrown at the cops during the recent heat wave. On Tuesday, the actions of the officers were questioned by the department, and that angered union leaders.

Cellphone video shows two officers trying to arrest a man in Harlem, as a group of men dumps water and even throws a bucket at them.

Was it proper restraint an de-escalation in a volatile situation? Or was it the wrong thing to do?

The officers stayed calm, but one cop said they should have been tougher.

In a similar incident in East New York, Brooklyn on Saturday, an NYPD officer gets soaked while responding to a disturbance call and then walks away.

The videos struck a cord with many New Yorkers, including former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was known for his zero tolerance style of policing. He appeared on Fox News and called out Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio responded on Twitter, saying in part, “The truth is crime has never been lower in New York City and that’s because were bridging the divide between police and communities, a divide Rudy Giuliani helped create.”

City district attorneys are no longer prosecuting low-level crimes. Soon, in situations like these, officers will only be able to issue tickets, which many claim will only embolden criminals.

NYPD leadership is standing by Monahan’s comments, and out out a memo to officers saying the suspects should have been identified and arrested in both incidents, and at a minimum a supervisor should have been called in.

So far, no arrests have been made in either incident.

The NYPD released photos Tuesday evening of three individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the incident in Harlem.

The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance identifying the males depicted in the attached photos wanted for questioning in connection to an assault on police officers that occurred within the confines of the 28th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 2000 hours, at 7th Ave and 115th Street, uniformed officers from the 28th Precinct were affecting an arrest when three unidentified males doused the officers with water and threw a bucket, striking one of the officers in the head. The officer suffered pain and swelling to the back of his head. The males fled the location in unknown direction.