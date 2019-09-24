Our streak of warmer-than-average temperatures looks to continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another unseasonably warm day adding to what has been a very warm and mostly dry September across the Gulf Coast.



A stray shower will be possible early in the evening, mainly for our inland spots away from the coast. Scattered clouds will stick around through the evening with a mostly clear sky overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s and into the lower 70s by sunrise Wednesday.



A weak surface frontal boundary will linger around the Gulf Coast Wednesday. With some daytime heating, this will lead to a few spotty showers after lunchtime. The overall rain chances remain low near 20%. Temperature will once again soar into the middle 90s.



There appears to be little change in the weather pattern going forward. A large ridge of high pressure looks to build over the southeast through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will run 5-10° above average with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Mornings will stay comfortable in the lower 70s.



The tropics remain active with three named systems in the Atlantic Basin. Currently, there appears to be no imminent threat to the U.S.