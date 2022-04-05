Daphne, Al. (WKRG) — Daphne Elementary’s Kathryn Stembridge says she knew in the third grade that she wanted to be a teacher.

“I have a paperweight over here that my third-grade teacher gave me when I graduated high school because she remembered that I said, in the third grade, that I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.

She’s now been at Daphne Elementary for 22 years. She’s been teaching for 30 years in all. And she says she wouldn’t even think of doing anything else.

“I see these posts on Facebook that say ‘If you could choose another career, what would you have chosen?’ And I would not have chosen another career. I’m living my dream.”

Rebecca Smith, a student who nominated Ms. Stembridge through her mother, presented the Golden Apple. Stembridge said she enjoys teaching younger students, in her case second grade, because she’s able to see so much progress–but that’s not the only reason.

“Second grade’s a great year because they think I sing great still, and they love my poems, and they laugh at my jokes and they still give the best hugs in the world,” she said.



Our congratulations to Kathryn Stembridge and Daphne Elementary School for a job well done.