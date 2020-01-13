Oscar nominations to be announced Monday morning

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will not have a host for its annual awards show. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

(WKRG/AP) Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning, and some big names could hear their names called.

Brad Pitt will almost certainly be nominated for best supporting actor, while Jennifer Lopez may get her first Oscar nomination. Beyonce is likely to also find herself in the Oscar conversation, as well as the Obamas, who have a film in the mix in the documentary feature category.

The announcement will begin at 7:15 a.m.

The Oscar winners will be revealed on Feb. 9, when the Oscars are held in Los Angeles. The Academy will need all the star power they can get – the show will go hostless for its second straight year.