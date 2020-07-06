Organizers scale back plans for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) – Organizers are scaling back plans for a major fishing tournament on the Alabama coast so it can be held despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has grown to include music events and a “liars contest” during 86 years in operation. The three-day event draws thousands. But this year’s tournament will just involve fishing when it begins July 17 at Dauphin Island. A news release from the state conservation agency says officials didn’t want to give people any reasons to congregate during the event. The rodeo is billed as the nation’s largest saltwater fishing tournament.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories