Organizers appeal ban on arms at upcoming Virginia gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A gun-rights group has turned to the Virginia Supreme Court seeking to block a ban on firearms at a rally at the state Capitol on Monday.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America are calling Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on guns at the rally an assault on their First and Second Amendment rights.

A state judge ruled Thursday that the governor has the authority to protect “safety and welfare.” Hours earlier, the FBI announced the arrests of three men linked to a violent white supremacist group.

The governor said they’re neo-Nazis who were coming to Richmond amid threats of violence.

