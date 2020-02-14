Order of Polka Dots Parade draws almost 17,000 downtown, no arrests made

MOBILE, Ala. – On Thursday, Feb. 13, the crowd count for the Order of Polka Dots Parade was 16,896. Police responded to 12 complaints.

A total of 138 parking tickets were issued. There were 13 vehicles towed.

