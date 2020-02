Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

The smallest Impalas participated in the Order of Impalas Mardi Gras Parade today at St. Ignatius School in Mobile. The preschool and K-2 students rode in decorated wagons and threw trinkets to the K-8 students.

The themes for the parade included “Candyland” and “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The students also dressed in costume.

The OOI parade has been a St. Ignatius tradition for years.