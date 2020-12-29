Orange Beach tree recycling goes towards dune restoration

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — If you live near Orange Beach, recycling your Christmas tree could help rebuild some of Hurricane Sally’s devastation.

Republic Works will pick up trees set on curbsides to help with dune restoration. Experts estimated more than 400,000 cubic yards of sand was eroded during Hurricane Sally.

In order to be recycled, trees must be stripped of all decorations and they cannot be flocked.

Residents can also drop off live, undecorated trees at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion.

