ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)—Lifeguards in Orange Beach are all hands on deck this summer. They have already made 93 water rescues. Orange Beach Surf and Rescue Chief Brett Lessinger said most rescues are due to people unaware of the flag system.

However, the tourists we spoke to know what the the colored flags mean and the safety precautions before they get in the water.

“I know yellow flags mean you have to be cautious and I think it’s a red flag is they don’t want you in it, and then the double means no water at all, ” said Ashley Featherston who is visiting from Illinois.

“Don’t go out there when there is a riptide, only go out when the proper flag is out like that yellow one is for caution and then the purple is for when sea life is dangerous, ” said Wendell Gray of Kentucky.

Orange Beach Surf and Rescue has lots of resources to keep locals and tourists informed, especially signs all over the beach.

“When we got to the beach there were a lot of signs all over to warn us ab0ut what’s going on,” said Gray.