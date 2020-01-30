Orange Beach PD: Escapee who removed ankle monitor recaptured

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who escaped from a rehab facility in Mississippi is back in custody.

Police spotted Destry Wayne Roach in Orange Beach today. They say he tried to run away but was captured.

In December 2018, Roach was sent to the rehab facility as part of his sentence for leaving the scene of an accident in Orange Beach. However, authorities say he removed his ankle monitor and escaped.

“We are thankful that Roach is back in custody and no one was injured as result of his arrest,” said Lt. Carl Bradley of the Orange Beach Police Department.

Roach is now facing a new charge of escape third-degree.

LATEST POSTS: