ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A children’s park in south Baldwin County is getting an upgrade.

Take a look at these artist renderings for the rebuild of the Edward H. Carroll Sr. Kids Park on canal road in Orange Beach. The images were posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The city council approved the re-design at its meeting this week. Construction is set to start in late May or early June.

Crews hope to have the park finished by the end of June, weather-permitting.