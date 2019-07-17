Orange Beach issues moratorium on business licenses for CBD shops

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — CBD oil, the extract from the marijuana plant that claims to be the cure-all or at least relieve just about anything that ails you. In Orange Beach, there is only one store that specializes in the product. The city wants to make sure it is the only one, for now.

At the City Council meeting Tuesday, members voted unanimously to issue a moratorium on business licenses.

“We hope in 90 days we will have an ordinance that will protect the user, the seller, the city’s image and all involved,” says Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

That ordinance would stall any new businesses, allow the city to research and identify if what is being sold in those bottles is what it says it is, “because there is no FDA approval, there is no real testing. We want to make sure that an ordinance requires testing, that that bottle has no fraudulent make-up or something that might be bad,” says Kennon.

This impacts Chase Smith and Christian Butts. Smith has a storefront all ready to go – he just needed the business license to get approved so he could order the product. He already has a store, Lotus, up-and-running in Foley.

Butts owns Seedless Green, which has a storefront in Elberta, and sells wholesale to stores across Baldwin County.

While both Smith and Butts want to move forward with their business, they understand the city’s concerns and are willing to work with officials and help them better understand the industry.