Operation Give Back taking donations in Foley for Alabama tornado victims

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — When you see images of the devastation left behind after last week’s tornado outbreak in north Alabama, it’s only human nature to try and undo some of what mother nature has done.

“I lived through a tornado when I was 8 years old, and I know what it did to my family. Every storm I’ve ever been in, I’ve wanted to help those that couldn’t help themselves,” says Patrick Etheridge.

He is organizing a relief effort for this latest round of storms called Operation Give Back. He is collecting donations and then plans to deliver them heading first to Centreville.

“We have endured hurricanes down here, and they always come down to help us, and I think it’s time to give back and help out up there,” Etheridge said. It’s something he has done before. During Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Irma, he used a chainsaw and compassion to make a difference in the lives of victims of the storms.

So, along with the water and tarps, toiletries and tools, he’ll take something else to those struggling to recover from the storms in north Alabama. “It’s something that they didn’t intend on, and we’re going to try and go give them the love and support they need.”

If you would like to drop off donations, go to Big Fish Ministries in Foley between County Road 12 and 10 off Highway 59 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday.