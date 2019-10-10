Opening day at Shrimp Fest a success for vendors

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Opening day of the National Shrimp Festival was a surprise for vendors.

Such a great crowd here a lot of festivities going on we just love it here,” said Tina Farris of Tuscaloosa.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and vendors were already excited to see the turnout.

“We’re selling a custom-fitted toe ring, rings that we size right to the toe. They don’t pinch turn or fall off,” said Jonathon Kerr of Kentucky. It’s his 7th year to attend the festival as a vendor.

The 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival is held at the end of Highway 59 in Gulf Shores each year. The festival runs through the weekend.

