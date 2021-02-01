Only on WKRG News 5: Loved ones of 21-year-old murder victim speak out after two teenage girls charged for his death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Family of friends of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed over the victim spoke to WKRG News 5 exclusively after two teenage girls were charged for his death.

Mobile police say 21-year-old Bradley Nall was found shot to death inside his car in the 2300 block of Randlett Drive around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

18-year-old Mary Butler and 19-year-old Selena Tisdale were arrested and charged in connection to his murder.

Investigators haven’t said a motive for the shooting but loved ones tell News 5 they believe it was a robbery gone wrong and they believe more suspects are involved.

“If you haven’t come forward yet, this family deserves justice. And I hope that Mary and Selena just tell the police what they know,” said Samantha Hicks, a close friend of Bradley Nall.

Detectives wouldn’t tell News 5 if they are looking into other potential suspects but say this is an ongoing investigation. Family and friends are hopeful justice will be served and want to know who pulled the trigger.

Bradley Nall’s younger brother, Shaun, says he is devastated by the loss of his brother.

“We just want justice, that’s it. I wish I could have him back,” said Shaun Nall.

Loved ones released balloons at Medal of Honor Park on Sunday, one day after Bradley was murdered.

They tell us they believe this murder was personal and that everyone involved knew each other.

Friends of Bradley Nall also want the violence in Mobile to stop.

“Most of the time that’s how people are dying these days, is because of these young kids that are just playing with guns and just don’t care anymore about the world,” said a friend of Nall’s.

Tisdale and Butler remain behind bars at Mobile Metro Jail until their first court appearance and will be charged as adults in this case.