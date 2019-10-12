Only on News 5: Meet Mobile Police Department’s first female SWAT team member

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police officer is making history. Officer Jennifer Chisholm is the first woman selected to serve on MPD’s SWAT team. It’s an elite team. Of only 500 officers, 13 are selected for SWAT.

Officer Chisholm has proven skill. Last year she was named the world’s best tactical athlete after placing first in the women’s division of the Tactical Games.

So it’s no surprise her ability has landed her a spot on the SWAT team, but her skill set wasn’t always appreciated. Before becoming a police officer, she was in the Army.

“In 2007 I was 18 and after a training I had to do there was an officer lined up for a selection process asking soldiers hey who wants to be a ranger. I got in line and when I came up to him he said, ‘No we don’t take females,'” said Officer Chisholm

She didn’t let that rejection stop her.

“I always tell myself when I’m in a tough spot to be strong. If I feel like if I want to give up I don’t,” said Officer Chisholm.

The Army now allows women to be rangers, but at 31 Officer Chisholm has found a new calling in law enforcement. Her skills are embraced by Mobile Police

“For us to be able to use the skill set she learned in the military and be able to apply it with the Mobile Police Department is extraordinary,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

While she doesn’t think being a woman on the SWAT team makes her special, Officer Chisholm is glad to serve as motivation for other women in law enforcement.

“I think anyone can achieve it. I just think it takes hard work and dedication. If you put the time in, I think you’re capable of doing that. I think it’s great that I can set an example for other law enforcement officers,” said Officer Chisholm.

Her new position on the team is laying the groundwork for more women to come.