ONLY ON 5: Mobile Police offer cash reward for information on unsolved homicides in 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Out of 44 homicides in 2020, Mobile Police report nine remain unsolved. The police department is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for each homicide.

The names of the nine victims are Michael Gibby, Ricky Kidd, Gregory Sledge, Troyzavia Rhodes, Quintez Pryear, Ryan Campbell, April Ruggs, Terrance Williams, and Lorenzo Johnson.

Read the press release and a description of each case from Mobile Police below:

“So far this year, Mobile has had 44 homicides. Of that number, nine of them are unsolved. The Mobile Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to provide tips to help further the investigations in these unsolved cases.

Most importantly, solving each case will help bring closure to the family members of the homicide victims. Any new piece of information can generate new leads and help solve the case.

A $2,500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of the following homicide victims.

To report a tip to police, call 251-208-7211 or send a message at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Victim: 41-year-old Michael Gibby

On Friday, April 24, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Strange Street in reference to a male down at the location. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim was deceased and had been shot. The victim was known to hang out in the Third Precinct area.

Victim: 28-year-old Ricky Kidd

On Sunday, May 10, 2020 at approximately 8:24 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Pride gas station at 1910 St Stephens Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim was shot and killed. During the shooting, there was a large block party in the parking lot of the Pride gas station.

Victim: 29-year-old Gregory Sledge

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at approximately 9:48 p.m., police responded to the Crossing at Pinebrook located at 363 Azalea Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located Sledge who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Victim: 23-year-old Troyzavia Rhodes

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded to a report of one deceased at the 1700 block of Colonial Oaks Drive. Upon arrival, officers located Rhodes, who had been shot. He resided at the location. Rhodes died as a result of his injury.

Victim: 35-year-old Quintez Pryear

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and McVay Drive North in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers found Pryear, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when an unknown subject(s) in an unknown vehicle began shooting at the vehicle that he was in. The victim died as a result of his injury.

Victim: 23-year-old Ryan Campbell

On Monday, October 19, 2020 at approximately 1:03 p.m., police responded to Park West Apartments located at 1701 Hillcrest Road in reference to two people shot inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival, both victims were transported to the hospital. Campbell died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. On December 9, 2020, Baron Morris Jr., 19, was found connected to the murder and arrested. Although one arrest has been made in this case, detectives continue to search for more information.

Victim: 41-year-old April Ruggs

On Tuesday, November 1, 2020 at approximately 10:58 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Farnell Drive in reference to a shooting. Unknown subject(s) shot into the residence from outside. Several rounds entered the residence and Ruggs was shot. She was transported to the hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Victim: 41-year-old Terrance Williams

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at approximately 7:53 a.m., police responded to a person down in a vacant lot located at the 400 block of Chin Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim was deceased and appeared to have been shot to death.

Victim: 20-year-old Lorenzo Johnson

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at approximately 10:23 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Williams Street in the Trinity Gardens area. Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had been shot while driving a vehicle. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Johnson died as a result of his injuries.”

Mobile Police Department