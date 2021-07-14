Grandmother charged after one-year-old died from fentanyl exposure in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 1-year-old who died earlier this was found to have fentanyl in its system. The infant’s grandmother is facing charges in connection.

MCSO officials confirmed that deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive infant at a home in Madison County on July 10.

Deputies performed CPR until emergency crews could transport the child to Huntsville Hospital where it was put on life support. Authorities confirmed that the 1-year-old died two days later.

Investigators discovered fentanyl throughout the home.

Jamie Parker (Photo: Madison County Jail)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they charged Jamie Parker, the child’s grandmother, with chemical endangerment of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Parker was booked in the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 total bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.