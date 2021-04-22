One-year-old child hit by truck, injured

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) A one-year-old child was injured when he was hit by a truck on Johnson Rd. in Milton.

The young boy walked into the roadway near Brown St. just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The child was hit by a red pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified.

The child was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and is stable. The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Charges are pending, according to a press release sent to WKRG News 5 early Thursday morning.

