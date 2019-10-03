One person killed in Wednesday night accident on I-65

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WRKG) — One person was killed in a Wednesday night accident on I-65 in Mobile County, according to the Creola Fire Department.

The accident happened around 8:00 on I-65 Northbound at the 22 mile marker. An 18-wheeler ran off the roadway crossing over into the Southbound lanes and went through the woods into the back of a subdivision on Lawshe Avenue, according to the Creola Fire Department.

Firefighters tried to extract the person who was trapped inside the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

