One person killed in officer involved shooting in Gulfport, MS

One person has been killed in an officer involved shooting in Gulfport, Mississippi Saturday morning. According to WLOX in Biloxi:

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says one person died early Saturday morning in a shooting in the 200 block of 25th Street. Gulfport Police confirmed one of their officers was involved in the shooting.

Investigators aren’t releasing many details at this time, but WLOX News has learned that several officers were involved, at least one Gulfport officer fired a weapon, and no officers were injured.

Gulfport police say they’re working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Biloxi Police Department’s Crime Scene Team, and the District Attorney’s Office to secure the scene and ensure a thorough investigation into the events that led to the shooting.