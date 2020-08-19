MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are clearing the scene of a deadly crash near BC Rain High School. It happened just before 6 am on Brill Road. Investigators say the driver of the SUV hit a truck and then crashed into a pole. The driver of the SUV was killed on impact. The driver of the truck driver was not hurt. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
LATEST STORIES
- Newsfeed Now: “Tiger King” zoo shuts down; DNC Day 2 wrap
- CNN Poll: Most Americans embarrassed by US response to coronavirus
- Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace takes the internet by storm
- Girl who prayed for end to gun violence in video is shot, killed 4 years later
- One person killed in early morning crash near BC Rain High School