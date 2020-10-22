One person killed following two separate shootings in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County are investigating two separate overnight shootings. The first shooting happened just after midnight along John Hamm Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One person is in custody.

The second shooting happened in Pace just after 1:15 am. Deputies say two people were shot in the 3200 block of Highway 90. Both victims were taken to the hospital, one victim died from the injuries. One suspect is in custody.

Both shootings were not connected. Both remain active investigations.

