One person killed during early morning crash near Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Foley. It happened near the intersection of Underwood Road and Shoots Lane. We aren’t sure how many cars were involved. A section of the road is closed off as state troopers investigate.
