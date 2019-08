MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person injured in a Wave bus crash on Dauphin Island Parkway and McVay Drive in Mobile Tuesday afternoon. The person was transported by ambulance for treatment.

A vehicle attempted to make a right turn in front of the bus and hit the bike rack. The bus has damage to its back bumper and has minimal paint damage. The crash happened around 2:40 p.m.