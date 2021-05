PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) got a report of shots fired around 4 pm. in the area of Barrancas Avenue.

Shortly after, the Pensacola Police Department (PPD) got a report of a possible accident at Lee and C Street.

Short time after accident, a gunshot victim arrived to a local hospital.

ECSO is investigating to find out if this accident/gunshot victim is connected to the shots fired call.