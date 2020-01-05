One of two escaped inmates from Mississippi prison back in custody

This combination of photos made available by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 shows inmates David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27. They were discovered missing about 1:45 a.m. Saturday from the state penitentiary at Parchman, Miss. May was convicted of aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County. (MDOC via AP)

(AP) – One of two prisoners believe to have escaped from a Mississippi prison recently rocked by violence has been found.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted early Sunday that 42-year-old David May was in custody. Corrections officials said on Facebook that May and 27-year-old Dillion Williams were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday.

May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions and Williams is serving a 40-year sentence for residential burglary and aggravated assault. Detention facilities across the state are on lockdown following a week of violence that has resulted in five inmate deaths.