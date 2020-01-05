One of two escaped inmates from Mississippi prison back in custody

(AP) – One of two prisoners believe to have escaped from a Mississippi prison recently rocked by violence has been found.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted early Sunday that 42-year-old David May was in custody. Corrections officials said on Facebook that May and 27-year-old Dillion Williams were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday.
May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions and Williams is serving a 40-year sentence for residential burglary and aggravated assault. Detention facilities across the state are on lockdown following a week of violence that has resulted in five inmate deaths.