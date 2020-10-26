One man injured following an overnight shooting in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the Brent community near Glass Drive and Michigan Avenue. We know a man was shot while inside his home. We do not have an update on his condition or any suspect information this morning. This is an active investigaiton.
