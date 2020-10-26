One man injured following an overnight shooting in Escambia County, Florida

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - The low clouds hung around today with a little bit of sunshine mixed in. Unlike yesterday, most stayed dry! Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s in our inland counties and low-to-mid 60’s closer to the beaches. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with a north wind at around 5 mph.

Thanks to some dry air, your work week will start off dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s inland and lower 80’s closer to the coast. At the beaches, there is a LOW RISK for rip currents Monday, but that risk increases as we approach midweek due to Zeta moving into the Gulf.