One killed, two critically injured in Orange Beach crash

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Crime scene tape surrounds what’s left of a Toyota Tacoma police say was driven by 26-year-old Jake Spiller from Northport, Alabama.

“The Toyota Tacoma crossed over the median and struck a car that was headed eastbound head-on,” says Lt. Rob Howard with Orange Beach Police. “It was between a Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Liberty.”

The Jeep is under a blue tarp at police headquarters. “The driver of the Jeep Liberty did not make it,” says Howard. “The passenger of the Jeep was flown to Sacred Heart with severe injuries and the driver the Toyota Tacoma was flown to USA Medical Center with severe injuries.”

Two sisters were inside that Jeep headed home to Pensacola. “They had just gotten off work at Dairy Queen,” adds Howard.

The crash shut down the bridge over Perdido Pass for hours. It’s still under investigation and according to Howard, criminal charges are not out of the question. “There is a good indication alcohol may have been involved in the outcome of the accident. Once we have confirmed that charges may be pending.”