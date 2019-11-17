One killed, suspect injured in fight and shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating after a fight and shooting leaves one man dead and the suspect injured.

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at approximately 11:54 p.m., Police responded to the Alabama Bar and Lounge, located at 10071 Airport Boulevard in reference to people fighting in the parking and a report of one shot. Officers arrived at the location and discovered the 31-year-old male victim later identified as Michael Beasley had been shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officers also discovered the 21-year-old male suspect that was involved was suffering from a gunshot wound as well.

The suspect was transported to the Hospital and is listed in critical condition. A guard schedule has been placed on the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.