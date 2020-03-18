One killed, another injured during St. Patrick’s Day shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A free grocery store in Nashville founded by country star Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley will deliver groceries to the elderly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on his Instagram page Tuesday, Brad Paisley said “in light of changing times,” The Store will be “mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesdays/Thursdays.”