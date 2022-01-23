One injured, one in custody after shooting in Warrington on Saturday

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Warrington.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man showed up to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The man told deputies he was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening on South 1st Street in the Warrington area.

Deputies say they have a suspect in custody.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this shooting, no further details were available.

