Man collapses in Gulf Shores, South Alabama student performs CPR

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Cam Whigham is in Gulf Shores vacationing for the 4th of July holiday. Monday night he says he was with friends at Pink Pony Pub when someone collapsed and fell down the stairs in front of him. He tells us the man was not responsive due to the fall.

“I learned CPR from Millry High School, so I did the best I could. Then, he started talking,” says Whigham.

He says the entire ordeal played out within 5 minutes. He was on the deck of the popular restaurant & bar when he saw the man collapse. He immediately called 911 and offered assistance while rescue crews were dispatched. He was unsure if the man had a heart attack.

“I’m glad I knew the techniques, you know, what to do, even if it was just the simple stuff that I’ve learned,” he says.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue tells News 5 they received a call Monday night of a 45-year-old man fainting. When they arrived on scene he was alert and conscious.