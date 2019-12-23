One dead, two others shot near Hillsdale Heights park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police confirm three people shot near Hillsdale Heights Park Saturday night, one has died.

Police identified the person who was killed as 18-year-old Keith Kiel.

News 5 reached out to friends and family of Kiel, they said they were upset and weren’t ready to speak on camera, but shared a picture of the teen.

The 18-year-old died after he was found shot near the park around 9:20 Saturday night. When police were called, they found Kiel and another man shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say a third man was also shot near the park. While officers were at the hospital that man arrived with a gunshot wound. It’s not clear when he was shot. He and the other victim are receiving medical treatment.

No word yet on if anyone is in custody, or if police are still searching for a suspect.

Full release on the shooting from Mobile Police:

MOBILE, Ala. – On Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:20 p.m. police responded to the 6000 block of Lorma Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two males victims that had been shot. Both victims were transported to the hospital where one victim died as a result of his injuries. That victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keith Kiel. While officers were at the hospital a third male victim arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. It was determined that this third victim had also been shot in the 6000 block of Lorma Road. Both driving victims are currently at the hospital where they are receiving medical treatment. This is an active Homicide Investigation. Once additional information becomes available and update will released. Mobile Police

LATEST STORIES