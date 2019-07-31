One dead, one injured in Foley domestic violence call

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) In a quiet Foley neighborhood, signs of violence that erupted just after ten o’clock Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Colorado Court.

When police arrived, 71-year-old James Doyle was dead in the floor from a gunshot. His wife Linda had been stabbed at least once. She was airlifted to a Mobile hospital.

“They were an older couple. They seemed very nice when you did see them outside.” Neighbor Jessica Adams says it’s still hard to believe. “That was really shocking. It’s so close to the house. So close to where we live. It happened in our neighborhood you don’t really…you hear about things happening like this, you do not expect it to happen so close to your house.”

Other neighbors are not surprised. “It could happen anywhere, I mean, sometimes husbands and wives don’t get along.”

Neighbors say the Doyle’s had lived in the little brick house in the middle of the cul-de-sac for about a year and were friendly but mostly kept to themselves. “They did seem really nice,” says Adams. “We would just seem them in passing, couple times. They would wave or whatever.”

Foley Police are now in the middle of a death investigation. No charges have been filed or arrest been made at this point.