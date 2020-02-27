One dead after shooting in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County, in the 4200 block of Baylen Street. Deputies say the shooting victim died at a the hospital after the gunfire. Investigators have no suspect. The shooting is still under investigation. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and will update the information as soon as possible.

