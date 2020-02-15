Once wildly popular trivia app folds

New York, NY (WKRG) — They used to have big-name celebrities and million-dollar prizes. The once wildly popular HQ Trivia app is no more. HQ Trivia announced to its millions of users Friday evening that the company is closing the service. Multiple outlets are reporting a deal was in the works for HQ Trivia to be acquired by another company but it fell through and investors were no longer interested in continuing to fund it.

HQ Trivia set itself apart in the mobile gaming space as a live, real-time quiz show users could play and win real money. The game was wildly popular starting with its inception in 2017. Much of the News 5 staff played a collective round back in 2018. The app’s popularity waned significantly since its debut and didn’t seem able to attract the crowds it had at its peak.