Ole Miss considers moving confederate monument

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Feb. 23, 2019 file photo shows the Confederate soldier monument at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. State officials are considering the University of Mississippi’s proposal to move a Confederate soldier monument from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Confederate cemetery that’s still on campus but in a less prominent location.
Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History are meeting Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 and the proposal is on the agenda. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – State archives and history officials are considering the University of Mississippi’s proposal to move a Confederate soldier monument from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Confederate cemetery. The cemetery is still on campus but is in a less prominent location. The move would need to be approved by a board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities. The monument is one of many put up across the South more than a century ago. Critics say its display near the University of Mississippi’s main administrative building sends a signal that the school glorifies the Confederacy and glosses over the South’s history of slavery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories