Ole Miss considers moving confederate monument

Now one thing that we always like to talk about at the beginning of the year is hunter safety. Well, we thought we’d throw an extra segment in here about wearing hunter orange while you’re in the woods. First of all, it’s a law. It is required by both Alabama and Florida law that you must wear at least 144 square inches minimum of hunter’s orange which some people call blaze orange.

This is a good color as required by law to wear to your stand, and from your stand and even while you’re in your stand. A lot of people wear a hat and a lot of people wear a vest. And some people wear both of them. You can even get sort of a heavy-duty vest that might keep you a little bit warmer especially when you’re out there quail hunting and it’s a cold day and then you also have a game bag in the back here.