Oldest living Poarch Creek Indian passes away at 102

WASHINGTON (AP) — A reality TV host at heart, President Donald Trump is promising the “show of a lifetime” for the hundreds of thousands of revelers who flock to the National Mall every year on the Fourth of July . The tanks are in place for the display of military muscle, and protesters are ready to make their voices heard.

It’s been nearly seven decades since a president spoke there on Independence Day. The U.S. was at war in Korea when Harry Truman addressed a large gathering on the Washington Monument grounds, marking the 175th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.