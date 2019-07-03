Oldest living Poarch Creek Indian passes away at 102

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carl ‘Buster’ McGhee, the oldest living Poarch Creek Indian passed away Tuesday at the age of 102.
The following is a statement by the Poarch Creek Indians:
At his death Mr. McGhee was the oldest living Tribal Member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He was born on February 9, 1917, and passed away July 2, 2019. He was 102 years old at the time of his death. According to his family he was also the oldest living WWII veteran in the state of Alabama.Poarch Band of Creek Indians